Free Fall Festival for Families
This event is free and open to all families who want to celebrate the season! There will be face painting, a bounce house, animals for petting, a cake walk, a haunted house/walk, games, trunk or treat, and hotdogs! Come in costume, prepared to get treats.
Meet us on the lawn outside Grace UMC.
Grace United Methodist Church 401 Grace St., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
