Fort Fisher's and North Carolina's WWII Experience
Fort Fisher 1610 Ft. Fisher Blvd South, Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449
Two day family friendly event includes an activity filled program highlighting the story of a lesser-known side of Fort Fisher as an anti-aircraft training base during World War II. The program will include military and civilian re-enactors, vehicle and weapons displays, tours, military weapons demonstrations, guest speakers and more. A “Toy Soldier Workshop” will be held both days where children can paint toy soldiers and learn about military uniforms.
