FORE the Children Golf Tournament Fundraiser

April 17, 2017 at Cape Fear Country Club

10 am - 12 pm - Practice and Registration

12:00 pm - Shot Gun Start

Tournament Only Player: $150

Tournament Foursome Only: $600

Tournament Team Value Package (includes sponsorship!): $1,000

Sponsorship Level Range: $100 - $10,000

For more sponsor information, please see the attachments or contact Lori Wilson

Email: lwilson@playwilmington.org

Phone: 910-254-3534 x 105