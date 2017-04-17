Fore the Children Golf Tournament
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
FORE the Children Golf Tournament Fundraiser
April 17, 2017 at Cape Fear Country Club
10 am - 12 pm - Practice and Registration
12:00 pm - Shot Gun Start
Tournament Only Player: $150
Tournament Foursome Only: $600
Tournament Team Value Package (includes sponsorship!): $1,000
Sponsorship Level Range: $100 - $10,000
For more sponsor information, please see the attachments or contact Lori Wilson
Email: lwilson@playwilmington.org
Phone: 910-254-3534 x 105
