This is the 10thfood truck event held by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County to raise funds for New Hanover County’s parks.

The Food Truck Rodeo has grown over the past few years to almost 30 trucks and vendors for this fall’s event. The wide variety of food trucks, serving everything from hot dogs to gourmet treats, is sure to satisfy every taste bud. All the local favorites will be there like Catch, Poor Piggy’s BBQ and P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille. We even have trucks coming all the way from the Raleigh area! Fermental and Noni Bacca will be on hand selling beer and wine, and Boba Funk & Friends will provide live music.

The event is free to attend – attendees only need money to purchase food and beverages. The food trucks will give a portion of their sales for the day to the Parks Conservancy for improvements and additions to New Hanover County’s parks.