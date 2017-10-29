Food Truck Rodeo
Hugh MacRae Park 314 Pine Grove Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Join us for a Food Truck Rodeo in the Park! There will be more than 15 local food trucks serving everything from hot dogs to gourmet treats and Boba Funk will provide live music. Event is FREE to attend- just bring money to purchase your food and drinks. The food trucks will give a portion of their sales for the day back to the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County.
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family