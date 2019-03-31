× Expand Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County Food Truck Rodeo at Ogden Park

Join us on Sunday, March 31 from 12-5pm as the Food Truck Rodeo rolls back to Ogden Park! The event is free to attend- just bring money to purchase your food and drinks. There will be more than 30 food trucks to choose from. The food trucks will give a portion of their sales for the day back to the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County.