Food Truck Rodeo

to Google Calendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 iCalendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00

Ogden Park 615 Ogden Park Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28411

Join us on Sunday, March 31 from 12-5pm as the Food Truck Rodeo rolls back to Ogden Park! The event is free to attend- just bring money to purchase your food and drinks. There will be more than 30 food trucks to choose from. The food trucks will give a portion of their sales for the day back to the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County.

Info

Ogden Park 615 Ogden Park Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28411 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
910-798-7620
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00 iCalendar - Food Truck Rodeo - 2019-03-31 12:00:00