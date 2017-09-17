Folk Night at the Bellamy Mansion
Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to the Bellamy Mansion and enjoy an evening of live music performed by Jenny Pearson and Chris Frisina! Good Hops beer will be available for sale, and Steviemack's International Food Truck will be selling delicious treats on site. Tickets are $15.00. Thanks to our generous sponsors! Murchison, Taylor & Gibson, PLLC, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Good Hops Brewing, Timothy L. Chase, M.D., and Glen Meade Center for Women's Health.
