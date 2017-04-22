Flytrap Frolic
Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden 3800 Canterbury Rd., Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Flytrap Frolic is a FREE community education event featuring native carnivorous plants that thrive in southeastern NC.
Activities include: a plant identification scavenger hunt, flytrap-themed crafts, feely-box exploration, live reptile and bird demos.
Participants will have a chance to tour the garden and learn about the special wetlands that are home to these amazing, native carnivorous plants.
