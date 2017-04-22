Flytrap Frolic

to Google Calendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00

Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden 3800 Canterbury Rd., Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Flytrap Frolic is a FREE community education event featuring native carnivorous plants that thrive in southeastern NC.

Activities include: a plant identification scavenger hunt, flytrap-themed crafts, feely-box exploration, live reptile and bird demos.

Participants will have a chance to tour the garden and learn about the special wetlands that are home to these amazing, native carnivorous plants.

Info

Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden 3800 Canterbury Rd., Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map

Education & Learning

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Flytrap Frolic - 2017-04-22 09:00:00