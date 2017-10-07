The Fitness & Health Expo

Sherriedale Morgan Boxing & Physical Fitness Center 302 S. 10th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Free Fitness Classes

Facility Tours

Seminars, health screens & information to promote healthy living

Giveaways

Discounted gym memberships

9 am - Boot Camp

10 am - Yoga

11 am - Zumba

12:15 pm - Quick Fit

1:45 pm - Open Training

Sherriedale Morgan Boxing & Physical Fitness Center 302 S. 10th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Health & Wellness
910-341-7872
