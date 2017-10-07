The Fitness & Health Expo
Sherriedale Morgan Boxing & Physical Fitness Center 302 S. 10th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Free Fitness Classes
Facility Tours
Seminars, health screens & information to promote healthy living
Giveaways
Discounted gym memberships
9 am - Boot Camp
10 am - Yoga
11 am - Zumba
12:15 pm - Quick Fit
1:45 pm - Open Training
Info
Sherriedale Morgan Boxing & Physical Fitness Center 302 S. 10th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Health & Wellness