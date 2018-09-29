First Responders Weekend

Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328

Sept. 29 and 30 – First Responders Weekend

Saturday, noon-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Free $13 pass for first responders; $2 off for family members

Local agencies on site, including Sampson County law enforcement, NC Highway Patrol, NC Forestry Service and others; Red Cross Bloodmobile on site for blood donations Saturday, 1-5 p.m., with free corn maze pass for blood donors

Info
Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
910-546-6709
