Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Sept. 29 and 30 – First Responders Weekend
Saturday, noon-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Free $13 pass for first responders; $2 off for family members
Local agencies on site, including Sampson County law enforcement, NC Highway Patrol, NC Forestry Service and others; Red Cross Bloodmobile on site for blood donations Saturday, 1-5 p.m., with free corn maze pass for blood donors
Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
