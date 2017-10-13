New Hanover County Fire rescue and The Wilmington Fire Department present a Fire Expo at Independence Mall Friday, Oct 13th 3-8 pm, an annual event that highlights fire safety and fire prevention through family friendly activities and displays. Participants will have a chance climb aboard a fire truck, have a firefighter or fire chief autograph your free children's book, watch the Carolina Fire Crew perform, see Wilmington's largest fire hydrant, and so much more!