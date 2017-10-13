Fire Expo
Independence Mall 3500 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
New Hanover County Fire rescue and The Wilmington Fire Department present a Fire Expo at Independence Mall Friday, Oct 13th 3-8 pm, an annual event that highlights fire safety and fire prevention through family friendly activities and displays. Participants will have a chance climb aboard a fire truck, have a firefighter or fire chief autograph your free children's book, watch the Carolina Fire Crew perform, see Wilmington's largest fire hydrant, and so much more!
Info
Independence Mall 3500 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Kids & Family