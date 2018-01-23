Fiction to Fashion - Intro Session

6-7pm. Northeast Library. Calling all creative teens (ages 13–18) for our 4th Project Runway-style fashion design challenge. Using unconventional materials like discarded library books, cassette tapes and CDs, we challenge you to make a stunning outfit to send down the runway at Expo 216. You could win “Crowd Favorite,” “Most Avant-Garde,” “Best Runway Swagger” or “Most Ready to Wear” and take home prizes. Sign up throughout the month of January, intro session is the time to check-in, ask questions, and pick up materials.