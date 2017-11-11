Festival Latino with lots of Latin Food, Music, Dancing and the best Kids Fiesta. Piñatas and Mexican Hat Race every hour. Food and desserts from all over Latin-America. Exhibtors from all over Arts and Crafts, Kid attractions, local business and health and human service. Traditional Folklore Dance and Modern Latino Dance Competition. Saturday is for the children. Sunday is just Food and Entertainment. No admission fee and no fee for the Kids Fiesta.