Fancy Nancy: Oodles of Kittens - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. Fancy Nancy returns in a story about felines, canines, and making new four-legged friends! Nancy's new kitten meets her posh pup, Frenchy. Will her two pets ever get along? Will Nancy be able to love them both the same? Find out at Storytime, with activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings