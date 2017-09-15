Family Yoga Storytime
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10:30am, Fridays. Main Library. Parents & children birth - 5 will have fun listening to stories while stretching and learning basic yoga postures with Miss Susan. Children must have an adult present. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or beach towel. No registration required! Call 798-6353 for more details.
Info
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family