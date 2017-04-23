Family Fun Day

Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Join us at the Bellamy Mansion for pony rides, face painting, caricature drawings, storytelling, live music, parrots, balloon animals, game and more! Sponsored by Fuzzy Peach, Monkey Junction Self-Storage, Wilmington Parent, and Sam’s Hot Dogs. This is a free event! Rain date is April 30th.

Please view the Bellamy Mansion Museum’s upcoming events at http://www.bellamymansion.org/upcoming-events.html or email info@bellamymansion.org for more information.

Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Kids & Family

9102513700

