FAM FEST

Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Join us for a day of fun, art, music and so much more! Local vendors and artists will offer up a variety of stations to educate and entertain the whole family.

* Live music with Mark Herbert (of the Broccoli Brothers)

* Fritzi Huber - Coffee Can Papermaking

* Mitzi Ito - Origami and Calligraphy

* Todd Carignan - Painting & Drawing Outdoors

* Renato Abbate & Shannon Gehen - Pottery and Clay

And more! Cam Cafe will be open and will have a food station near the festivities.

Plus!

10% discount off Summer Programming

Adult & Youth Studio and Kid Camps

In person / At event only

Check back in for updates about our community partners, artists and vendors!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
910-395-5999
