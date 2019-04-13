FAM FEST
Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Cameron Art Museum
Fun at FAM FEST!
Join us for a day of fun, art, music and so much more! Local vendors and artists will offer up a variety of stations to educate and entertain the whole family.
* Live music with Mark Herbert (of the Broccoli Brothers)
* Fritzi Huber - Coffee Can Papermaking
* Mitzi Ito - Origami and Calligraphy
* Todd Carignan - Painting & Drawing Outdoors
* Renato Abbate & Shannon Gehen - Pottery and Clay
And more! Cam Cafe will be open and will have a food station near the festivities.
Plus!
10% discount off Summer Programming
Adult & Youth Studio and Kid Camps
In person / At event only
Check back in for updates about our community partners, artists and vendors!