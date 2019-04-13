× Expand Cameron Art Museum Fun at FAM FEST!

Join us for a day of fun, art, music and so much more! Local vendors and artists will offer up a variety of stations to educate and entertain the whole family.

* Live music with Mark Herbert (of the Broccoli Brothers)

* Fritzi Huber - Coffee Can Papermaking

* Mitzi Ito - Origami and Calligraphy

* Todd Carignan - Painting & Drawing Outdoors

* Renato Abbate & Shannon Gehen - Pottery and Clay

And more! Cam Cafe will be open and will have a food station near the festivities.

Plus!

10% discount off Summer Programming

Adult & Youth Studio and Kid Camps

In person / At event only

Check back in for updates about our community partners, artists and vendors!