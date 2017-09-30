Fall Movie: Beauty & The Beast

Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451

Fall Movie Series

Special Event | All Ages

Saturday Nights | Sunset

Leland Municipal Park | 102 Town Hall Drive

Join us in the park and watch a family movie under the night sky. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, a picnic and your family, but please no pets or alcohol. Smoking is also prohibited on Town Property. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Fee | Free, no registration required.

Info
Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451
Film
910-408-3092
