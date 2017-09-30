Fall Movie: Beauty & The Beast
Join us in the park and watch a family movie under the night sky. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, a picnic and your family, but please no pets or alcohol. Smoking is also prohibited on Town Property. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Fee | Free, no registration required.
