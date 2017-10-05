Fall Concert: Carolina Soul
Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451
Fall Concert Series
Special Event | All Ages
Leland Municipal Park | 102 Town Hall Drive
Join us in Leland Municipal Park for our concert series and be prepared to dance! Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, beverages, and your friends and family! Local food trucks will be on site selling food! Please remember, no smoking or e-cigarettes are allowed on Town property.
Thursdays 6:30 – 8:00 PM
October 5 Carolina Soul Band (Motown)
Poor Piggy's Food Truck
Fee | FREE!
Info
