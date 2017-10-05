Fall Concert: Carolina Soul

to Google Calendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00

Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451

Fall Concert Series

Special Event | All Ages

Leland Municipal Park | 102 Town Hall Drive

Join us in Leland Municipal Park for our concert series and be prepared to dance! Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, beverages, and your friends and family! Local food trucks will be on site selling food! Please remember, no smoking or e-cigarettes are allowed on Town property.

Thursdays 6:30 – 8:00 PM

October 5 Carolina Soul Band (Motown)

Poor Piggy's Food Truck

Fee | FREE!

Info
Leland Municipal Park 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
910-408-3092
to Google Calendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - Fall Concert: Carolina Soul - 2017-10-05 18:30:00