This FREE F.A.T. City Workshop and video examines the important process of understanding learning disabilities. F.A.T. stands for Frustration, Anxiety, and Tension - and that's exactly what the participants experience. This workshop and video provide teachers, parents, caregivers, and siblings with the opportunity to actually experience the emotions and stresses children with learning disabilities face daily. By using simulations and contrived activities as models, the participants temporarily experience the frustration, anxiety, and tension that is the lifestyle of students with special needs. Registration is required. Please register at our website at www.hillschoolofwilmington.org/news-events.