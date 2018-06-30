Exhibit Opening

× Expand Please join The Children's Museum of Wilmington for the opening of Phase 1 of our new exhibit The Science of You, featuring the nCino Virtual Reality experience. Enjoy snacks and refreshments provided by Lowes Foods, Insomnia Cookies and Waffle House. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.www.playwilmington.org/special-events Please join The Children's Museum of Wilmington for the opening of Phase 1 of our new exhibit The Science of You, featuring the nCino Virtual Reality experience. Enjoy snacks and refreshments provided by Lowes Foods, Insomnia Cookies and Waffle House. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.www.playwilmington.org/special-events

Please join The Children's Museum of Wilmington for the opening of Phase 1 of our new exhibit The Science of You, featuring the nCino Virtual Reality experience. Enjoy snacks and refreshments provided by Lowes Foods, Insomnia Cookies and Waffle House. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.

www.playwilmington.org/special-events