Enchanted Airlie
Airlie Gardens 300 Airlie Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
An opportunity for families to share in the joy of the season with a half-mile self-guided stroll through the gardens featuring festive lights, holiday displays, and Santa Claus, plus local food and beverage vendors with coffee, hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies and more. Tickets must be pre-purchased EARLY at www.airliegardens.com, and are per carload.
Info
Airlie Gardens 300 Airlie Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Kids & Family