Empty Bowls Wilmington

Empty Bowls is a biannual event to benefit Good Shepherd Center and Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, two local organizations who work year round to feed our hungry neighbors in the tri-county area. Guests will enjoy a delicious bowl of soup prepared by the participating local restaurants, served by local celebrity server. Each ticket holder will then get to select a unique, handcrafted pottery bowl made by a local artist to take home as a functional piece of art and keepsake.

Check the Facebook page for the participating restaurants, celebrity servers, and ticket sales locations.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 19th!

$20 per person, includes lunch and bowl.