Egg Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. “Egg” is a graphic novel for preschoolers about four eggs, one big surprise and an unlikely friendship by Caldecott Medalist and New York Times bestselling author Kevin Henkes. “Egg” is not only a perfect Easter gift, but also a classic read-alone and read-aloud that will appeal all year long. Join us for this Storytime, with coloring and activities to follow.
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map