Egg Hunt

North Brunswick High School 1395 Scorpion Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451

This holiday event features egg hunts for children divided into six age groups (0-12 months, 13-23 months, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years), prizes and more! Bring your basket and prepare for a visit from Mr. E.B. himself who will arrive after the hunts are completed!

North Brunswick High School 1395 Scorpion Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451 View Map

(910) 408-3092

