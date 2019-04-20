× Expand staff Facebook Event Cover - egg hunt Egg Hunt

This holiday event features egg hunts for children of all ages where they will hut for prizes and more! Children will be divided into six age groups; 0-12 months, 13-23 months, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-10 years. Bring your basket and prepare for a visit from Mr. E.B. himself who will arrive after the hunts are completed!