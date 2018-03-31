Egg Hunt

North Brunswick High School 1395 Scorpion Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451

Egg Hunt

Special Event| Ages 0 – 10 Years

Saturday, March 31 at 10 AM

North Brunswick High School | 1395 Scorpion Dr.

This holiday event features egg hunts for children divided into six age groups (0-12 months, 13-23 months, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years), prizes and more! Bring your basket and prepare for a visit from Mr. E.B. himself who will arrive after the hunts are completed!

Fee | Free

North Brunswick High School 1395 Scorpion Drive, Leland, North Carolina 28451 View Map
910-408-3092
