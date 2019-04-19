× Expand The Children's Museum of Wilmington Easter Egg Hunt 2019

On Friday, April 19th from 9am-12pm, The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is hosting our annual Easter Egg Hunt! Join us for spring slime making, arts & crafts and Easter Egg Hunts! At each egg hunt, there will be one Golden Egg. The lucky winner will receive a Museum Birthday party valued at $250!

10am - 4 and under Egg Hunt

11am - All ages Egg Hunt

Don’t forget, it’s BYOB - bring your own basket!