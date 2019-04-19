Easter Egg Hunt
The Children's Museum of Wilmington Camp 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
Easter Egg Hunt 2019
On Friday, April 19th from 9am-12pm, The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is hosting our annual Easter Egg Hunt! Join us for spring slime making, arts & crafts and Easter Egg Hunts! At each egg hunt, there will be one Golden Egg. The lucky winner will receive a Museum Birthday party valued at $250!
10am - 4 and under Egg Hunt
11am - All ages Egg Hunt
Don’t forget, it’s BYOB - bring your own basket!
