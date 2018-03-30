Easter Egg Hunt

to Google Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00 iCalendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00

Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill 4240 Market Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Join us for the 6th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Capt'n Bill's. Free for kids ages 10 and under. Be sure to bring something to collect your eggs in! The Easter Bunny will be here and we will have refreshments for the kids. Always a great time. Egg hunt will begin promptly at 5:00 PM

Info
Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill 4240 Market Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Kids & Family
910-762-0173
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00 iCalendar - Easter Egg Hunt - 2018-03-30 16:30:00