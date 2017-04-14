Easter Egg Hunt
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Join us for our annual Easter Egg Hunt! We will have 2 hunts this year The first at 10am for 4 and under and then the second at 11 am for All ages. We will also have fun easter crafts and springtime slime making! Don’t forget to bring your own basket! Free with Membership or admission! NO GROUPONS or COUPONS accepted until after 12pm.
