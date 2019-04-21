Easter Celebration Sunset Cruise
Wilmington Water Tours 212 S. Water St , Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
A relaxing 90 min sunset cruise is the perfect antidote to the hustle & bustle of the busy holiday.
Grab your Easter Bonnet, your family & friends and join us on board to watch the sun kiss the day goodbye. Full service bar serving up your favorite drinks, available for purchase.
Adult: $27
Child: $27
Food & Drink, Outdoor