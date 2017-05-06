Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel

Google Calendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes & Noble. It has just been discovered that there are no more tacos left anywhere in the world. This is a huge problem because, as you know, dragons love tacos. Join us as we read the hilarious companion to the bestselling phenomenon, with activities to follow. Call 509-1880 for details.

Info

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map

Kids & Family, Talks & Readings

Google Calendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - Dragon's Love Tacos 2: The Sequel - 2017-05-06 11:00:00