Downtown Sundown Concert
Riverfront Downtown Wilmington N. Water ST. and Red Cross ST., North Carolina 28401
6:30pm. Riverfront Park. This week's performance is 42 Coldplay (Coldplay). Opening act is The Fustics. Beer, wine and food are available for purchase. Wristband sales benefit the American Legion Post 68. This is a rain or shine event. Please note: Band schedule is subject to change.
Info
Riverfront Downtown Wilmington N. Water ST. and Red Cross ST., North Carolina 28401 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor