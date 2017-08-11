Downtown Sundown Concert
Riverfront Downtown Wilmington N. Water ST. and Red Cross ST., North Carolina 28401
6:30pm. Riverfront Park. This week's performance is Appetite for Destruction (Guns and Roses). Opening act is Alternative Vision. Beer, wine and food are available for purchase. Wristband sales benefit the Indo Jax Surf Charities. This is a rain or shine event. Please note: Band schedule is subject to change.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor