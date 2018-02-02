Divine Diva's Benefit Concert & Silent Auction

Thalian Association Community Theatre (TACT) is pleased to announce Divine Divas, a special two night concert to benefit She ROCKS (Research Ovarian Cancer Knowledge Support) and TACT. Divine Divas will be presented on the 2nd Street Stage in the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center Friday February 2 & Saturday February 3 , 2018 at 7:30 pm.

The concert will feature twelve well known actresses from the local theatre community and a young star from TACT Youth Theatre program performing songs from stage & screen associated with famous Divas. The show will be directed by Mike Thompson with music direction by Denice Hopper. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at thalian.org, she-rocks.org or 910-251-1788.

A silent auction will be offered at each performance with fabulous items including, restaurant and hotel packages, jewelry, yacht parties, healthy & beauty packages and 2D and 3D artwork.