Discovery Night for the Wilmington Boys Choir

DISCOVERY NIGHT

Be a choir boy for a day!

Tuesdays, September 12th & 19th

6:00 p.m. | St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

The Wilmington Boys Choir invites young men between 6 and voice change to join us for dinner and rehearsal. Anyone interested may sit-in on choir practice or just observe. Auditions are welcome but not required during the event. Parents will have an opportunity to meet with the directors and learn about how the Wilmington Boys Choir can give your son a Voice for Life!

- For young men ages 7 through voice change -

- Participate in rehearsal or just observe -

- Audition to join the choir if interested -

- Meet the directors and ask questions -

- Join us for dinner and meet others -

- Parents are welcome to attend and observe -

www.wilmingtonboyschoir.org