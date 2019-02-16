Discovery Lab: Be an Inventor
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Ignite your curiosity! Discover history, science and cultures of the Lower Cape Fear through hands-on exploration and fun science labs. Themes vary. Ideal for ages 5 and up. Drop in between 2 PM and 3 PM for several self-guided discovery stations. Adult participation is required.
Info
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family