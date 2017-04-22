Dino Day is all about hands-on exploration of Earth’s amazing past! Make your own dinosaur bone, dig through fossil pits, and create all different types of dinosaur crafts! This event is one for the books! This is our official NC Science Festival Event! For more information about the NC Science Festival (first of it's kind) visit http://www.ncsciencefestival.org/about-us/mission/

Admission:

Free for members

$9.75 per adult/child

$8.75 per senior/military

**No groupons or coupons are accepted during this event**