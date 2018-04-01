Diaper Bank of NC - April Diaper Shower

Be a Rainmaker!

It's almost time for April Showers, when we invite the community to pour on the love with diaper drives.

Help us meet our goal of 30 drives in 30 days!

- Gather your co-workers, worship group, school, neighbors, or friends for support.

- Sign up online to register your drive by clicking this link: https://diaperbanknc.wufoo.com/forms/zvnctd400scsp7/

and get lots of tips and tools to make hosting easy.

- You can even host a virtual drive! Just share this link https://yougivegoods.com/aprildiapershowers with your networks and on social media so folks can click and send the items we most need!

-Visit us on FaceBook @LowerCapeFearDiaperBank or our website www.ncdiaperbank.org