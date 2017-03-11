Dance Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. From the #1 New York Times bestselling children's book creator Matthew Van Fleet comes a laugh-out-loud, jazzy story of a little baby chick who learns how to dance from a friendly band of animals who know all the right moves! Don't miss out on our Storytime featuring the title “Dance.” Call 509-1880 for details.
