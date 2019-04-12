Damn Yankees
Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Thalian Association Community Theatre
Damn Yankees
Damn Yankees
Main Stage Thalian Hall | 310 Chestnut Street
April 5th – 14th, 2019
Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday 3 pm
Please call 910-632-2285 for tickets or go to thalian.org
Book by Douglas Wallop, George Abbott
Music & Lyrics by Jerry Ross & Richard Adler
Based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglas Wallop
Would you do ANYTHING to help your favorite baseball team win the pennant? In the Faustian baseball musical, Damn Yankees, Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to a win against those “damn Yankees.”