Damn Yankees

Main Stage Thalian Hall | 310 Chestnut Street

April 5th – 14th, 2019

Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday 3 pm

Please call 910-632-2285 for tickets or go to thalian.org

Book by Douglas Wallop, George Abbott

Music & Lyrics by Jerry Ross & Richard Adler

Based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglas Wallop

Would you do ANYTHING to help your favorite baseball team win the pennant? In the Faustian baseball musical, Damn Yankees, Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to a win against those “damn Yankees.”