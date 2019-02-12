Damn Yankees Auditions

× Expand Thalian Association Community Theatre Damn Yankees

WILMINGTON, NC – Thalian Association Community Theatre will hold auditions for the fourth show of their 2018-19 Season, Damn Yankees, Tuesday February 12, and Wednesday February 13 at 7 pm. Auditions will be held at the Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington. The production, directed by Deb Gillingham and choreographed by Timothy A. Mills, runs April 5 through April 14 at Thalian Hall.

Please prepare 16 bars of a musical theatre style song to sing along with the sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

*** PLEASE CALL 910-251-1788 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TIME. ***

Callbacks will be Thursday February 14 at the Community Arts Center. Please be prepared to read from a provided script, sing from the show, and attend a dance call.

Available Roles:

Joe Boyd

A middle-aged, married man who is in love with baseball, especially the Senators.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Meg Boyd

Joe’s long-suffering, but loyal wife. She is lonely and misses her husband. Decides a little white lie is worth telling to save a good person.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Mr. Applegate

The Devil in disguise as a slick salesman. A controlling, greedy smooth talker.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 and up

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Sister

A friend of Meg’s and Doris’s sister. Outspoken and brash, but caring. Very involved in community activities.

Gender: Female

Age: 35 to 45

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: D4

Doris

A friend of Meg’s. She is slightly quieter and more conservative than her sister, but still outspoken. An avid baseball fan very involved in the community.

Gender: Female

Age: 35 to 45

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: D4

Joe Hardy

The 22-year-old, home run hitting alter ego of Joe Boyd. A good guy who loves that he is living out his dream, but deeply misses the life and love he left behind.

Gender: Male

Age: 20 to 30

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Sohovik

A baseball player for the Washington Senators. The smartest and most level-headed of the players. Enjoys his side job of selling insurance. The unofficial leader of the team.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: D4

Smokey

A catcher for the Washington Senators. Not the sharpest tool in the shed. Tries to be a tough guy like Rocky, but truly is not.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: C3

Van Buren

The luckless team manager. A sort of father-figure for the team, who proudly defends them. A bit of a loose cannon.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 to 60

Vocal range top: A5

Vocal range bottom: D4

Rocky

A baseball player for the Washington Senators. Cocky, but a little bit dopey, too. He’s a guy’s guy.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: B5

Vocal range bottom: D4

Gloria Thorpe

A probing reporter whose bottom-line is a good story for her paper. Fearless and biting.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Mr. Welch

The owner of the Senators. Believes in Joe and believes in his team. A peacekeeper between the press and the team. Protective of Joe and the boys.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: D4

Lola

The Devil’s seductress assistant. Sexy and confident. Falls in love with Joe when her usual tricks don’t work on him. Though she’s done many bad things, she is a good person deep down inside.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: F3

Ensemble

Ball Players; Baseball Fans