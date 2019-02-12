Damn Yankees Auditions
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Thalian Association Community Theatre
Damn Yankees
WILMINGTON, NC – Thalian Association Community Theatre will hold auditions for the fourth show of their 2018-19 Season, Damn Yankees, Tuesday February 12, and Wednesday February 13 at 7 pm. Auditions will be held at the Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington. The production, directed by Deb Gillingham and choreographed by Timothy A. Mills, runs April 5 through April 14 at Thalian Hall.
Please prepare 16 bars of a musical theatre style song to sing along with the sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.
*** PLEASE CALL 910-251-1788 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TIME. ***
Callbacks will be Thursday February 14 at the Community Arts Center. Please be prepared to read from a provided script, sing from the show, and attend a dance call.
Available Roles:
Joe Boyd
A middle-aged, married man who is in love with baseball, especially the Senators.
Gender: Male
Age: 40 to 50
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: A3
Meg Boyd
Joe’s long-suffering, but loyal wife. She is lonely and misses her husband. Decides a little white lie is worth telling to save a good person.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: G3
Mr. Applegate
The Devil in disguise as a slick salesman. A controlling, greedy smooth talker.
Gender: Male
Age: 40 and up
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: A3
Sister
A friend of Meg’s and Doris’s sister. Outspoken and brash, but caring. Very involved in community activities.
Gender: Female
Age: 35 to 45
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: D4
Doris
A friend of Meg’s. She is slightly quieter and more conservative than her sister, but still outspoken. An avid baseball fan very involved in the community.
Gender: Female
Age: 35 to 45
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: D4
Joe Hardy
The 22-year-old, home run hitting alter ego of Joe Boyd. A good guy who loves that he is living out his dream, but deeply misses the life and love he left behind.
Gender: Male
Age: 20 to 30
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: A3
Sohovik
A baseball player for the Washington Senators. The smartest and most level-headed of the players. Enjoys his side job of selling insurance. The unofficial leader of the team.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: D4
Smokey
A catcher for the Washington Senators. Not the sharpest tool in the shed. Tries to be a tough guy like Rocky, but truly is not.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: C3
Van Buren
The luckless team manager. A sort of father-figure for the team, who proudly defends them. A bit of a loose cannon.
Gender: Male
Age: 40 to 60
Vocal range top: A5
Vocal range bottom: D4
Rocky
A baseball player for the Washington Senators. Cocky, but a little bit dopey, too. He’s a guy’s guy.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: B5
Vocal range bottom: D4
Gloria Thorpe
A probing reporter whose bottom-line is a good story for her paper. Fearless and biting.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: B3
Mr. Welch
The owner of the Senators. Believes in Joe and believes in his team. A peacekeeper between the press and the team. Protective of Joe and the boys.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: D4
Lola
The Devil’s seductress assistant. Sexy and confident. Falls in love with Joe when her usual tricks don’t work on him. Though she’s done many bad things, she is a good person deep down inside.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: F3
Ensemble
Ball Players; Baseball Fans