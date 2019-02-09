Daddy Daughter Dance
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Please join us for our Daddy Daughter Dance! We will be playing a wide variety of fun dance music. Visit our photo booth to capture the moment. Registration is required and is open to dads and daughters of all ages. This event fills up fast so check your calendars and get signed up. You can register online, in person, or over the phone.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family