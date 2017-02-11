Daddy Daughter Dance

Google Calendar - Daddy Daughter Dance - 2017-02-11 14:00:00

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

2-4pm. Northeast Library. Daddies and Daughters of all ages are invited to boogie down to our collection of yesterday’s and today’s collection of greatest hits. Photo station provided to preserve this special moment. Registration online is required at www.nhclibrary.org.

Info

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map

Kids & Family

