Creative Arts Summer Camp Registration Open

Creative Arts Camp 2019 will be 6 weeks full of creativity and fun for campers ages 4 and up. Throughout the summer we will cover all aspects of creative arts from performing arts, technical theatre, visual arts, ceramics, filmmaking, and more!

Parents and children can pick and choose the right camps for their camper or join us for the entire summer because each week will be different from the last. Every camp will work towards a final show or project that family, friends and fans will be invited to attend!

LOCATION - At the Community Arts Center in the Hannah Block Historic USO Building, 120 South 2nd Street (on the Corner of Orange St and 2nd St.)

FULL DAY OPTION – For campers ages 7 and up there is a full day option from 9 am - 4pm with a 1 hour supervised lunch from Noon - 1pm. There is no extra charge for the lunch time supervision. All Full Day campers must pack their own lunch.

SHOW AND SHARE FRIDAY – Each Friday there will be a showcase for family and friends to attend. The “show and share” will be a variety of music numbers, dance routines, rehearsed skits/scenes, art exhibit and more. Each camp will have its own unique showcase that is specific to their campers. The show will take place 30 minutes prior to the end of the last day of camp. BOSS Camps will have a Friday and Saturday public performance on the 2nd week of camp.

DROP OFF/PICK UP - Campers may arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of camp and must be picked up no later than 15 minutes after camp ends at no extra charge. Camp Counselors will be onsite from 8:30 am - 4:15 pm.

CAMP SERIES – All camps are grouped by age

The Creative Munchkin Series - 9am-Noon (Ages 4-6): Art, movement, and play for our youngest campers. These half-day, week long camps are looking for silly characters to put on a show! Each day will consist of different art and performance activities based on that week’s theme. Final Showcase on Fridays at 11:30am!

Half day camps only—$85/week

The Rising Star Series - 9am-4pm (Ages 7-10): These week long camps are perfect for the dramatic and imaginative youngsters! Each camp has its own theme to guide the daily activities in theatre or visual arts. Full day campers will be able to experience two themes in one day for a double dose of fun. Final Showcase on Fridays for every camp!

Full Day Enrollment—$160/week

Morning or Afternoon only—$85/week

The Old Pro Series - 9am-4pm (Ages 10-14): Join the “Old Pros” in these week long specialized camps. Each camp will focus on specific topics to help your young actor, techie, or artist fine tune their passion. The weekly themes will guide the overall skill that is being developed in a fun and innovated way. Final Showcase on Fridays for every camp!

Full Day Enrollment—$160/week

Morning or Afternoon only—$85/week

Broadway on Second Street Production Camp - 9am-4pm (Age Varies by Session) A 2 week, theater intensive production camp that gives your performer the chance to participate in a full-length children's theater show from start to finish. Each day will be a full day of acting, blocking, dancing, and singing in preparation for a final show open to the public on the 2nd Street Stage.

Full Day, 2 Weeks Only—$320 per session.