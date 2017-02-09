Color for Calm - Adults

Google Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

2:00-3:30pm, Thursdays. Northeast Library. Join us as we engage in the stress-reducing activity of adult coloring. Studies have shown that engaging in this activity, once thought to be only for kids, has positive effects on your stress levels and general well-being. The library will supply a variety of coloring sheets and a limited supply of colored pencils. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own utensils.

Info

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map

Health & Wellness

Google Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-09 14:00:00 Google Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-16 14:00:00 Google Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - Color for Calm - Adults - 2017-02-23 14:00:00