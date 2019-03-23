Coastal Living Show 2019

The 40th annual Coastal Living Show, sponsored by the Wilmington Woman's Club, will showcase services and products for the home, office, garden, and healthy lifestyles to enhance seaside living. The best vendors from throughout North Carolina will provide demonstrations and information so that attendees can prepare for spring and summer 2019.

The show is FREE for attendees.

All proceeds from the show, acquired through booth rentals, will be given back to the community through grants to non-profits that assist women and children.