Coastal Living Show 2018
Wilmington Convention Center 515 Nutt St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
Coastal Living Show 2018 provides the community the opportunity to view a variety of gifts, products, and services for the home, garden, office, and seaside living, showcased by the finest vendors in the region. Unlike many other shows, all of the profits from Coastal Living Show 2018, sponsored by the Wilmington Woman's Club, will be given to community non-profits to improve the lives of women and children living in the lower Cape Fear.
Info
Wilmington Convention Center 515 Nutt St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina View Map
This & That