Coastal Living Show 2017

to Google Calendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00

Wilmington Convention Center 1 Estelle Lee Pl , City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Coastal Living Show 2017 provides businesses the opportunity to showcase a variety of gifts, products, and services for the home, garden, office, and seaside living. Included are exhibitors who demonstrate the means to healthier lifestyles to enhance time spent at the coast or in physical activities wherever one lives.

Unlike most other shows, all of the profits from CLS 2017, sponsored by the Wilmington Woman's Club, will be returned to community non-profits to enrich the lives of women and children living in the lower Cape Fear.

Free admission.

Info

Wilmington Convention Center 1 Estelle Lee Pl , City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map

Home & Garden

Visit Event Website

910-395-1464

to Google Calendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Coastal Living Show 2017 - 2017-03-25 10:00:00