Coastal Living Show 2017 provides businesses the opportunity to showcase a variety of gifts, products, and services for the home, garden, office, and seaside living. Included are exhibitors who demonstrate the means to healthier lifestyles to enhance time spent at the coast or in physical activities wherever one lives.

Unlike most other shows, all of the profits from CLS 2017, sponsored by the Wilmington Woman's Club, will be returned to community non-profits to enrich the lives of women and children living in the lower Cape Fear.

Free admission.